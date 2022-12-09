Watch The 1975’s Matty Healy become an old man in new ‘Oh Caroline’ video

The 1975 have shared a new video for ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ track ‘Oh Caroline’.

In the clip, which you can view below, frontman Matty Healy is portrayed as an old man looking back in time with his bandmates.

It is there that he reminisces about a former lover and his time with her. The video then cuts back to Healy and the band in their old age sitting together.

A live video of the track was previously released in October as the first of three exclusive performances in partnership with Vevo.

Meanwhile, Paramore and The 1975 recently discussed potential plans for a future collaboration.

It comes after Hayley Williams recently hailed 1975 frontman Matty Healy for showing her band their support in an interview with KROQ and hinted at a future team up.

“There’s been a lot of really cool appreciation from other artists, Matty from the 1975 sent a really sweet message to me and the guys,” she said.

“He was really encouraging. He saw me talk about one of their songs and he wrote this very long thing about ‘This Is Why’ and about how he’s come to every Manchester show that we’ve ever played and he just loves the band and hopes that we hang out so if you’re listening let’s set it up.”

Healy was humbled by the praise and he added: “That’s so cool. We did speak on message because she’s been so nice about the band and I thought that was a bit of an excuse to talk to Hayley from Paramore isn’t it? And then yeah, I think they’ve just finished touring and we’ve said that we’d try and hang out at some point.”

Earlier this week, it was also confirmed that The 1975 will be performing at next year’s Mad Cool festival alongside the likes of Red Hot Chilli Peppers Liam Gallagher, The Prodigy, The Black Keys, Queens of the Stone Age and Lil Nas X.