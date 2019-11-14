Watch The 1975’s Matty Healy team up with Dashboard Confessional for their cover of ‘Sex’

"Peak emo"

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy tonight (November 14) joined Dashboard Confessional at London’s St Pancras Old Church for their cover of ‘Sex’.

Chris Carrabba’s emo outfit originally covered the track on their ‘Covered And Taped’ EP in 2017 and fans got a surprise when Healy stepped up on stage to perform the track with Carrabba.

Healy shared a clip of the performance via Rock Sound with the words: “Peak emo.” You can view it below.

‘Sex’ was first released as a single by The 1975 in 2012 before it went on to appear on their 2013 self-titled debut.

Earlier today, Healy also admitted that he was a major fan of emo icons My Chemical Romance and branded frontman Gerard Way an “emo grandad”

“I’m not too happy about him [Way] coming back for his emo lord crown once I’ve announced myself as quite overtly being that. He’s gonna come back and try and claim it isn’t he? Emo grandad more like Gerard, thank you, off you pop,” he joked when asked by a fan if the 1975 would collaborate with MCR on Nick Grimshaw’s Radio 1 show.

He continued: “No, I love My Chemical Romance. I don’t think we’d ever collab but I don’t see why not.”

MCR announced their return at the end of last month with a reunion show at Los Angeles’ Shrine Expo Hall on Friday, December 20.

They have long been rumoured for a reunion since their split in 2013. Earlier this year, rumours of a comeback emerged when Joe Jonas claimed that MCR had been rehearsing in a studio next to them in New York. Guitarist Frank Iero then denied the claims, but said that “anything is possible” with regards to them reforming.

Meanwhile, fans of The 1975 were yesterday (November 13) being called on to plant trees in the band’s honour and commitment to climate change.