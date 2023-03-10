Watch The 1975’s nonchalant ‘SNL’ promos with Jenna Ortega

Saturday Night Live has shared a new promo reel for this weekend’s episode featuring The 1975 and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega – watch below.

Ortega is set to host this Saturday’s episode of SNL, which will see Matty Healy and co. make their return to the long-running US variety and sketch show as the musical guests.

Yesterday (March 9), Saturday Night Live posted a one-minute video of adverts on its official YouTube channel. In the first promo, cast member Bowen Yang says he “feel[s] so old” after Ortega introduces The 1975.

“I don’t understand any of your generation’s slang,” Yang adds before asking the band: “Are you guys getting any of this”. Frontman Healy, who is donning a suit and dark sunglasses, shakes his head in response.

For the next attempt at the ad, Ortega adopts a more “upbeat” presenting style while The 1975 keep it cool in the background. “I don’t want people to think I’m like my character Wednesday,” the actor explains.

Later, Yang points out that SNL coincidentally aired its first-ever episode in 1975, and jokes that “Jenna Ortega is [show creator] Lorne Michaels’ real name”. “Spooky, right?!” he says.

Check out the video here:

The 1975 are likely to perform two songs from their fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

This summer, the Manchester group are due to play huge outdoor shows in London’s Finsbury Park, Dublin’s St. Anne’s Park, and Musgrave Park in Cork. They’ll also headline TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow, and Manchester’s Parklife.

The upcoming dates will follow on from The 1975’s acclaimed ‘At Their Very Best’ UK and Ireland arena tour, which took place in January. Shortly after that stint, the band performed a tiny gig at Gorilla in Manchester as part of BRITs Week 2023.

In other news, Matty Healy recently came to blows with Yungblud on social media in the wake of the former’s appearance The Adam Friedland Show.