Watch the animated video The Game and Lil Wayne’s ‘A.I. With The Braids’

The Game has shared the official video for his Lil Wayne-featuring track ‘A.I. With The Braids’ – watch below.

The collaboration pays tribute to the former NBA all-star Allen Iverson (aka A.I.), who is close friends with The Game (real name Jayceon Terrell Taylor).

Released yesterday (December 15), the 3D-animated visuals for the cut find Iverson on an outdoor basketball court as cartoon versions of The Game and Lil Wayne perform their respective verses.

Throughout the video, we see Lamborghinis, floating basketballs and cheerleaders appear on the court, which boasts The Game’s logo.