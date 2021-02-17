Watch The Antlers’ beautiful video for new single ‘Just One Sec’

The Antlers have shared a new track called ‘Just One Sec’ – you can watch the video for it below.

The song will appear on the New York duo’s long-awaited sixth album ‘Green To Gold’, which arrives on March 26 via Transgressive. Following 2014’s ‘Familiars’, the project has previously been previewed with ‘Solstice’, ‘It Is What It Is’ and ‘Wheels Roll Home’.

Released today (February 17), the delicate ‘Just One Sec’ “is about the difficulty of escaping your reputation with someone you’ve closely known for a long time”, according to lead singer and songwriter Peter Silberman.

“The sentiment of ‘Just One Sec’ is an experiment with temporarily dropping the story between the two of you, offering and receiving momentary forgiveness, and experiencing that freedom,” he added.

“The idea was born out of a meditation retreat we attended a couple years ago, and the instructions of one meditation that I found particularly powerful.”

‘Just One Sec’ arrives with a bucolic accompanying video, directed by Derrick Belcham and Emily Terndrup, which focuses on the romance between a couple who roam across fields and drive down country roads.

Upon the announcement of ‘Green To Gold’, Silberman explained that it’s “the first album I’ve made that has no eeriness in it”, adding that he’d “set out to make Sunday morning music” with the project.

“Most of the songs on ‘Green To Gold’ are culled from conversations with my friends and my partner,” he added. “It’s less ambiguous about who’s speaking and who’s listening.”

You can pre-order/pre-save the record here and see its tracklist below.

1. ‘Strawflower’

2. ‘Wheels Roll Home’

3. ‘Solstice’

4. ‘Stubborn Man’

5. ‘Just One Sec’

6. ‘It Is What It Is’

7. ‘Volunteer’

8. ‘Green To Gold’

9. ‘Porchlight’

10. ‘Equinox’