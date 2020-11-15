Watch The Avalanches and Leon Bridges deliver an extraterrestrial performance of ‘Interstellar Love’

The Avalanches and Leon Bridges linked up over the weekend to offer an appropriately out-of-this-world performance of ‘Interstellar Love’ as part of Australian live music broadcast series The Sound.

Airing on Australia’s ABC last night (November 15), The Avalanches stationed themselves at the Melbourne Planetarium, where images of stars and planets flashed behind them as they performed atop a moon-like stage.

Leon Bridges delivered his vocals through a recording at Niles City Sound, in Texas’ Fort Worth, and footage of him was interspersed with footage of the Australian duo.

Advertisement

Watch the performance below.

The Avalanches headlined the show’s performance lineup last night, which also featured performances from Thelma Plum, DMA’S, Middle Kids, Odette and more.

‘Interstellar Love’ is the seventh cut we’ve heard from The Avalanches’ forthcoming album, ‘We Will Always Love You’, due out on Friday, December 11.

With a colossal 25 song tracklist, fans have also been treated to a selection of other collaborations from the album, including ‘Wherever You Go’ with Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry and CLYPSO, ‘Take Care In Your Dreaming’ with Denzel Curry, Sampa The Great and Tricky, ‘Running Red Lights’ with Rivers Cuomo and Pink Siifu, and the title track alongside Blood Orange.