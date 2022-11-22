Watch The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson remove stage invader with his guitar at Australia concert

The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson removed a stage invader with his guitar at a concert in Australia over the weekend.

The incident happened after a man jumped onstage while the band were performing ‘Stare It Cold’ at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday (November 20).

Security quickly intervened and attempted to escort the man off the stage, but he was able to get to free which prompted Robinson to push him off the stage with his guitar. You can view footage below.

Shortly after one of the band members could be heard saying to security: “Hey you throw that motherfucker out. You get the fuck out of here. Get the fuck out.” Once the man was escorted out the band played the song again.

The show was the band’s final stop on their tour of Australia, which has seen The Black Crowes celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1990 debut album ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ by playing the LP in it entirety.

The band announced their reformation in 2019 for the tour after they split in 2015. At the time Rich Robinson said the split was due to a disagreement with his brother, frontman Chris. In a statement he said he couldn’t abide by his brother’s demand that he “give up my equal share of the band and that our drummer for 28 years and original partner, Steve Gorman”. Chris Robinson later issued a counter statement.

Meanwhile, earlier this summer, the band were joined by R.E.M guitarist Peter Buck and Soundgraden‘s Kim Tahyil at a show in Seattle.

Buck came out as a guest for a cover performance of his band’s ‘The One I Love’, sticking around as Thayil came out for the collective to perform a rendition of Velvet Underground‘s ‘Rock And Roll’.