The Charlatans singer Tim Burgess has shared a video for his new single ‘The Mall’.

The clip, which you can watch below, is taken from the musician’s forthcoming solo album ‘I Love The New Sky’. It’s due for release on May 22.

Burgess spoke to The Line Of Best Fit about his new song. “The mall is like a state of mind – everything and nothing is there. It induces a kind of torpor. Even the process of going between floors is assisted by moving staircases,” he said.

“Shop windows are hypnotic but you don’t have to take part in anything. Malls are a great leveller – class and status disappear. They are like a waking dream, an altered state. A kind of limbo. Plus they are handy if you need new shoes or a doughnut.”

Burgess wrote all 12 tracks on the album. "In the past, I've written collaboratively. (2012's) 'Oh No I Love You' was written with Lambchop's Kurt Wagner in Nashville, and then 'Same Language, Different Worlds' was a collaboration with Peter Gordon who had worked extensively with Arthur Russell," he added. He also said that he wrote the tracks "in Norfolk, in the middle of the countryside, with the nearest shop eight miles away. There are no distractions, and I guess that way things happen. I wrote everything on acoustic guitar, and the chords were really considered. The guitar lines would lead the melody, and the melody would inform the lyrics – just dreaming away with music." Late last year, Burgess released One, Two, Another, a book which saw him annotate his lyrics and explain his songwriting process. The collection is his third book, following his 2013 autobiography Telling Stories and 2017 travelogue Tim Book Two: Vinyl Adventures From Istanbul To San Francisco.