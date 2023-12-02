Watch The Charlatans’ impromptu performance at a Manchester train station

The Charlatans have given an impromptu performance at Manchester Piccadilly train station – check out the footage below.

The band’s singer Tim Burgess sang and played harmonica while bandmate Martin Brunt played a free-to-use piano that is situated on the main concourse of the station, near to Platform 10.

The duo played a version of ‘Impossible’, from their 1999 album ‘Us and Us Only’ as well as 1995’s ‘Just When You’re Thinkin’ Things Over’ from their self-titled album.

Thanks to everyone who came to our impromptu gig by Platform 10 at Piccadilly Station in Manchester pic.twitter.com/D2Eegz2ICU — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) December 2, 2023

Posting the footage on X/Twitter, Burgess wrote: “Thanks to everyone who came to our impromptu gig by Platform 10 at Piccadilly Station in Manchester”.

A small cluster of people can be seen in the video huddled around the duo amid the busy passers-by.

The performance comes ahead of the band’s concert at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse tonight (December 2).

That show will mark the half-way point of their run of major headline shows around the UK, with dates remaining in Leeds, Liverpool, London and Wolverhampton before they wrap up at Nottingham’s Rock City on December 10. Any remaining tickets are available here.

It has also been announced that The Charlatans will be opening for New Order at a major show at Cardiff Bay on August 22, 2024. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10am on December 4, with the general sale beginning at 10am the following day. Find tickets here.

In September, Burgess announced that Tim’s Twitter Listening Party was to come to an end after three years.

The Charlatans released their 13th and most recent studio album ‘Different Days’ in 2017, although their singles compilation ‘A Head Full of Ideas’ came out in 2021.