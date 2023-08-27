Watch The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess join Johnny Marr for Electronic’s ‘Getting Away With It’

Johnny Marr was joined at his Halifax show this weekend by The Charlatans‘ Tim Burgess – watch them cover Electronic below.

During his gig at the Piece Hall on Saturday (August 26), Marr welcomed Burgess on stage for a rendition of the track ‘Getting Away With It’.

“We’re going to play a disco song from Manchester, from the Haçienda,” Marr told the crowd.

“What’s even better,” he added, “we’re going to be joined by my friend – he’s a national treasure – Mr Tim Burgess from The Charlatans.”

After the show, Burgess shared footage of the collaboration and called it “such a thrill”.

See footage of the collaboration below.

Wow! Such a thrill Thanks for the invite @Johnny_Marr – maybe you can join us for a couple of songs later 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SSyLdXiFj8 — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) August 26, 2023

Love and thanks to the great @Tim_Burgess for joining us at @ThePieceHall tonight. pic.twitter.com/FSFmT6SD0x — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) August 26, 2023

The performance is the latest in a series of recent on-stage collaborations from Marr. Earlier this month, Marr was joined onstage by Gaz Coombes to perform The Smiths‘ classic ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ at Lakefest 2023.

Another link-up came when The Cult’s Billy Duffy joined Marr on stage to play tracks by The Smiths and Depeche Mode.

The gig took place at the Cheese and Grain venue in Frome last week (August 16) as part of Johnny Marr’s latest run of solo gigs, and featured a number of tracks from across his discography, including solo tracks and classics by The Smiths.

Back in April, the musician announced a series of summer headline shows across the UK for 2023, which he’s due to wrap up later this month. You can check out the dates and find any remaining tickets here.

Last year, he released his latest solo album, ‘Fever Dreams Pts 1-4’, which NME praised in a a four-star review for having “a real sense of movement”.