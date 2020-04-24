News Music News

Watch The Courteeners’ Liam Fray cover Simon And Garfunkel from lockdown

Fray cites 'The Only Living Boy In New York' as a longstanding inspiration

Patrick Clarke
Liam Fray The Courteeners
Liam Fray CREDIT: Carla Speight/Redferns

Frontman of The Courteeners Liam Fray has delivered his rendition of Simon And Garfunkel‘s 1970 classic ‘The Only Living Boy in New York’.

Posting the home-recorded footage to Instagram, Fray explained that it’s a song he has a longstanding personal connection to.

“One of my favourite EVER tracks,” he wrote. “My dad loves this, it always reminds me of him. I remember it as a nipper, him playing it on the old Saisho stereo (did all my first demos on that tape recorder).”

“He used to send [me] the song when I was In New York. Such an important thing, staying connected with loved ones. That’s one thing that this bastard Virus has taught us at least. I’ve spoken to more friends & family in the last month than the last year. It’s at least one slither [of] silver lining I suppose.”

He also revealed that the song was an influence on The Courteeners’ own track ‘When You Want Something You Can’t Have’, released on their 2013 LP ‘Anna’.

Meanwhile, Fray also recently took part in a virtual gig earlier this month, which saw him streaming a full set from home.

This January saw the release of Courteeners’ sixth record ‘More. Again. Forever’, which saw the band expanding their sound to explore psychedelia and glam electro.

In a 4 star review of the album, NME said: “‘More. Again. Forever’ strikes a mature balance. It’s escapist in its sound but humane in its approach to the world.

“It’s experimental but familiar, and tests what the band are capable of while proving to be their more focussed work to date.”

