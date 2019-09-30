Trending:

Watch The Courteeners rehearse with an orchestra as they tease upcoming UK tour

Charlotte Krol

"We've been busy away at HQ cooking up some bits for London & Manchester"

The Courteeners have shared a glimpse of what fans can expect from their live shows this year.

Frontman Liam Fray teased the band’s forthcoming shows in Manchester in London with a clip of him rehearsing ‘That Kiss’ backed by an orchestra.

View this post on Instagram

"If he only knew what you thought, the lust, the lack of trust and temptation you fought. He is worthless – the maxims he flouts – and he is just a passing fashion and is on his way out" Been quiet on here as we've been busy away at HQ cooking up some bits for London & Manchester. That Kiss is 100%back. 👀 Just a quick note, I will never tire or be humbled enough as when these friends come and help us out. We've worked with some of them for nearly ten years now and every time I'm in their company I feel like I'm flying. They give the songs a life that is indescribable and when I'm in that room it's better than the Cup Final (I imagine) And Yes, they'll be coming to London and Manchester. See you there folks. Lx

A post shared by Liam Fray (@what_liam_saw) on

The vocalist and lead guitarist with the Manchester band posted the video on his Instagram earlier this week.

Part of the accompanying caption reads: “I will never tire or be humbled enough as when these friends come and help us out. We’ve worked with some of them for nearly ten years now and every time I’m in their company I feel like I’m flying. They give the songs a life that is indescribable and when I’m in that room it’s better than the Cup Final (I imagine).”

Fray goes on to say that the orchestra will accompany the band at their November 30 show at London’s Olympia as well as their December 14 gig at Manchester Arena.

The Courteeners are preparing to release their sixth studio album, ‘More. Again. Forever.’ which hits shelves on January 17, 2020.

Earlier this month they shared a new single called ‘Heavy Jacket’.