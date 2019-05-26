Watch The Cure play ‘Disintegration’ 30th anniversary show

The set included some B-side live debuts.

The Cure started their 30th anniversary celebrations of ‘Disintegration’ this weekend in Sydney, Australia.

Taking to the stage at Sydney’s Vivid LIVE festival last night (May 25), The Cure played a set packed full of classics, deep cuts, and a number of live debuts.

The band opened their set with a full performance of ‘Disintegration’, which included the first performances of ‘Homesick’ and ‘Untitled’ in 17 years . Ending with an eight-song encore, it included the live debuts of several B-Sides such as ‘Out of Mind’, ‘Delirious Night’, ‘No Heart’, ‘Fear of Ghosts’, ‘Esten’, ‘Babble’, as well as their cover of Wendy Waldman’s ‘Pirate Ships’.

As previously reported, The Cure will stream their May 30 performance of ‘Disintegration’ on both Facebook and YouTube.

Here’s the show’s full setlist:

‘Disintegration’:

‘Plainsong’

‘Pictures of You’

‘Closedown’

‘Lovesong’

‘Last Dance’

‘Lullaby’

‘Fascination Street’

‘Prayers for Rain’

‘The Same Deep Water as You’

‘Disintegration’

‘Homesick’

‘Untitled’

Encore:

‘No Heart’

‘Esten’

‘2 Late’

‘Babble’

‘Fear of Ghosts’

‘Out of Mind’

‘Delirious Night’

‘Pirate Ships’ (Wendy Waldman cover)

Take a look at some of the performances below:

Meanwhile, The Cure have offered an update on their “epic” upcoming new album, revealing that it could be the band’s last full-length release.

The iconic Crawley group, whose last LP ‘4:13 Dream’ arrived in 2008, have been back in the studio working on their as-yet-untitled 14th record. Frontman Robert Smith previously described the new material as “so dark” and “incredibly intense”.

Now, the band have spoken further on the project and said that it is likely to be their final album.