Watch The Cure’s Robert Smith perform three songs as part of charity livestream

The Cure‘s Robert Smith took part in a charity livestream yesterday – watch his performance below.

Hosted by Robin Ince, the Nine Lessons And Carols For Curious People 24-hour charity livestream event saw Smith perform the songs ‘In Your House’, ‘M’ and ‘Play For Today’, taken from the band’s second album, 1980’s ‘Seventeen Seconds’.

The event was broadcast by the Cosmic Shambles Network and all proceeds will be donated to the charities Turn2Us, Doctors Without Borders, Mind and the Kings Place Music Foundation.

Smith’s set – which was prerecorded at an earlier time – saw the frontman perform barefoot, accompanied by a drum machine, from what looks to be his home studio. Watch the session below.

You can still donate to the cause by visiting the Nine Lessons And Carols For Curious People Crowdfunder page here.

In September, Smith revealed that he has spent much of 2020 “finishing off” a new album from The Cure as well as a solo record.

Having revealed to NME earlier this year that the band had been hard at work on “two new albums and an hour of noise“, now Smith has said that a year trapped inside due to COVID restrictions has made him very productive.

The frontman was speaking on BBC 6 Music to introduce his new collaboration with Gorillaz, which he said Damon Albarn first sent to him when he was “in the middle of finishing off the big song at the end of The Cure album” which he described as “10 minutes of intense doom and gloom”.

Meanwhile, Deftones have shared the remix of ‘Teenager’ by The Cure‘s Robert Smith, taken from their new ‘White Pony’ remix album ‘Black Stallion’.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their seminal third album ‘White Pony‘, the Sacremento art-metallers have released a remixed version of the record entitled ‘Black Stallion‘ – featuring reimagined takes on tracks by the likes of Tourist, Squarepusher and DJ Shadow.