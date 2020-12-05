The Anchoress has released a David-Lynch inspired video for new track, ‘Undone’ – you can watch it below.

Taken from her upcoming second album, ‘The Art Of Losing’ – which will be released on March 5, 2021 via Kscope – the latest single follows on from previous release, ‘Show Your Face’.

Speaking about the new track to NME, The Anchoress – aka Catherine Anne Davies – said: “Unravel is about the age-old universal loss of love and the journey back to who we are when we are alone.”

Advertisement

Accompanied by a video featuring the work of New Zealand photographer Lily Warring, the video’s imagery is inspired by David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive.

Speaking about the recording of the track, Davies added: “I locked myself in a cupboard to record the vocal to capture that sense of claustrophobia when you feel as if you don’t know where to turn”.

You can watch the video here:

Davies also revealed how the track, which opens with a string quartet, mournful vocals and vintage synths, was inspired by The Cure.

“The production was hugely inspired by The Cure as at the time of recording, I had been emailing back and forth with [Cure frontman] Robert Smith who was hugely encouraging after playing his Meltdown Festival at Southbank.”

Advertisement

Smith curated the 2018 edition of Meltdown where Davies appeared alongside artists including Deftones, Manic Street Preachers and My Bloody Valentine.

Speaking more about the track’s sound, Davies continued: “I recorded my guitar through an old Aria Chorus pedal that was so dusty – I think it’s older than I am!”

Davies’ upcoming album is said to “navigate the detritus of death and the process of trying to climb out of it and make something from it” and was inspired by Dylan Thomas’ quote to “rage against the dying of the light” after years of personal loss.

“This wasn’t a “fun” album to make – it was often lonely and gruelling – producing and writing it alone,” Davies explained recently.

The Anchoress is set to perform tracks from the new album ‘The Art Of Losing’ at a show at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on July 10, 2021.

Since the release of her debut album ‘Confessions Of A Romance Novelist’ in 2013, Davies has collaborated with many other artists – most recently with Bernard Butler on the joint album ‘In Memory Of My Feelings’.