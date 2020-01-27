News Music News

Watch the electrifying first trailer for Spike Jones’ ‘Beastie Boys Story’ documentary

“Now here’s a little story that I’ve got to tell"

Charlotte Krol
Mike D of the Beastie Boys
Mike D of the Beastie Boys introduces the Brooklyn Nets before a game against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center on November 7, 2014. CREDIT: Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The first trailer for Beastie Boys Story, the documentary film based on the stage production of the same name, has landed.

Beastie Boys Story was a theatrical show put on last year by Adam“Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Michael “Mike D” Diamond, the two remaining members of the seminal rap-rock act Beastie Boys.

Earlier this month Apple TV+ secured the rights to a documentary based on the show, directed by Spike Jones. In the brand new trailer we see archival footage of all three founding members, but with the camera lingering on old photos of the late Adam “MCA” Yauch, who died in 2012.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the documentary splices old footage with clips from last year’s two-man show.

The documentary film is set to premiere at South by Southwest in March, as Consequence of Sound reports. Select IMAX theaters will show the film on April 3 before it lands on Apple TV+ on April 24.

Additionally, Jonze is releasing a Beastie Boys picture book, which marks his first-ever book of photography.

The 256-page tome contains more than 200 of the Academy Award-winning director’s personal photos shot during his time spent with the Beasties

Advertisement

From their first collaborations in the early 90s to the cover of 1999’s greatest hits album ‘The Sound of Science’, everything in the book is redefined via “the candid, the unexpected, the behind-the-scenes, and the real” images.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Music News

Here are all the winners from the 2020 Grammys

Rhian Daly -
Performances on the night will came from the likes of Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, and Lil Nas X
Read more
The Big Read

The Big Read – The Game: “Me and 50 Cent should have died in that beef”

Jordan Bassett -
The veteran rapper claims his latest album, ‘Born 2 Rap’, will be his last. How come?
Read more
Film News

Entertainment world pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, who has died in a helicopter crash

Matthew Neale -
RIP Kobe Bryant
Read more
Advertisement
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture. They’ve been breaking what’s new and what’s next since 1952.

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.