Watch the first official trailer for David Bowie biopic ‘Stardust’

The first official trailer for the forthcoming David Bowie biopic Stardust has been shared online.

The film, which stars actor and musician Johnny Flynn, follows Bowie travelling across the USA in 1971, shortly before he saw widespread acclaim by reinventing himself as Ziggy Stardust.

Flynn lost two and a half stone for the film, which does not contain any original David Bowie songs. Flynn recently told The Guardian such a move will mean “we’re potentially going to get a lot of flak from the Bowie army.”

Advertisement

Bowie’s family have also previously distanced themselves entirely from the upcoming project. His son and Moon director Duncan Jones confirmed that Stardust is unauthorised and won’t feature any of his father’s music in it. You can view the trailer and the artwork below.

The first clip from Stardust was revealed in April, after a planned premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It later premiered at a virtual San Diego International Film Festival earlier this month.

The first screening will take place at a socially-distanced opening night gala in London tonight (October 28) with the film’s director Gabriel Range in attendance.

It is due to be released in cinemas in the US and on streaming platforms on November 25.

Advertisement

Flynn wrote and recorded an original song for Stardust, titled ‘Good Ol’ Jane’ and intended for it to sound like “an early, lost [Bowie] song that people haven’t heard.”

“This was the first time I was writing a song as the character,” Johnny Flynn told NME, “You can hear BBC sessions from this period and live radio sessions and you can tell what an influence early Velvet Underground records were, he was often trying to copy Lou’s voice as well.”

NME gave Stardust four stars, praising the film for “delving deep into the genesis of an icon” despite the lack of Bowie’s music.