Watch the first teaser for Selena Gomez documentary ‘My Mind And Me’

Selena Gomez has shared the first teaser for My Mind And Me, an upcoming film which documents the “highs, lows and everything in between” of the singer and actress’ life over the last six years.

The trailer for the film, which is directed by Alex Keshishian and will arrive on Apple TV+ on November 4, moves rapidly between scenes from Gomez’s recent years, interspersing shots of her wiping away tears with moments of joy.

“After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness,” reads a synopsis for the series. “This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

Advertisement

When sharing the teaser on Instagram, Gomez added: “My Mind & Me. We don’t get along sometimes and it gets hard to breathe. But I wouldn’t change my life.” Watch the trailer below:

Gomez’s last six years have included the release of her third studio album – 2020’s ‘Rare’ –along with 2021 EP ‘Revelación’ and collaborations with the likes of BLACKPINK, Coldplay, Julia Michaels, Charlie Puth and more.

She has also steadily built her acting repertoire, starring and executive producing the series Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. Gomez also stars in her own cooking show, Selena + Chef, while film roles have included Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die, and voicing Mavis Dracula in the Hotel Transylvania film series.

The musician and actress has also been open in recent years about her health struggles. In 2017, she received a “life-saving” kidney transplant from friend and Grown-ish star Francia Raisa. Gomez experienced complications during the surgery, with an artery breaking and a new artery being built from a vein in her leg. In 2018, Gomez opened up about her battle with anxiety and depression and, in 2020, discussed being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

In July, it was revealed that Only Murders in the Building had been renewed for a third season, after the show’s second season premiered earlier this year.