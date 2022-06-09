Watch the first trailer for Kid Cudi’s new Netflix series, ‘Entergalactic’

Netflix has released the first trailer for Entergalactic, an upcoming animated series co-created by Kid Cudi.

First announced in 2019, the show will feature songs from Cudi’s forthcoming album of the same name. Conceived in collaboration with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, Entergalactic will follow two young musicians as they balance love and success in New York City. Watch the trailer below.

The adult animated series boasts an A-list cast, with actors Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens and Macaulay Culkin all lending their voices to the show. Elsewhere, fellow rappers Jaden Smith and Ty Dolla $ign have also joined the ensemble.

Taking to Instagram to announce the teaser’s arrival, Cudi – real name Scott Mescudi – dubbed Entergalactic as his “greatest achievement” before thanking the team behind the series.

“This project will move you, it will take your heart places and make you fall in love again. I am so proud of every single person involved who helped bring my vision to life,” he wrote.

While the series does not yet have an official release date, the trailer revealed that it will hit screens by the end of this year. Cudi, who also wrote and produced the project, will use Entergalactic as the basis of his next album, a follow-up to his 2020 effort ‘Man On The Moon III: The Chosen’.

The series adds to Cudi’s previous film and television ventures. He starred in the third season of Westworld in 2020 and last year joined Ariana Grande in the cast of Adam McKay’s Oscar-nominated Netflix movie Don’t Look Up. The pair released a duet for the film titled ‘Just Look Up’.

In March, Cudi announced that he had signed on to direct and star in another Netflix title, Teddy. The film, which is yet to receive a release date, will mark his directorial debut, and has enlisted Jay-Z in a co-producer role.

Speaking of the semi-autobiographical movie on Instagram, Cudi said Teddy is “as if I took the song ‘Pursuit Of Happiness’ and wrote a movie about it.”

“I added a lot of my own personal struggles and experiences in it, so this film is very close to my heart. I know, that deep down, this movie will help people in the same ways my music has. I’m continuing my mission,” he wrote.