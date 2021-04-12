Watch the first trailer for new Dave Grohl documentary ‘What Drives Us’

A first trailer and release date have been shared for Dave Grohl‘s upcoming new documentary What Drives Us – check it out below.

The documentary was first announced last year upon the news of Foo Fighters’ 25th anniversary ‘Van Tour’, which ended up being cancelled due to COVID-19.

With the film originally set to premiere before each night of that tour, it will now come to The Coda Collection in the US, and Amazon Prime Video overseas, on April 30. It is directed by Grohl himself and produced by Foo Fighters.

Speaking about the film, which features interviews with Ringo Starr, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, St. Vincent, Slash and Duff McKagan from Guns N’ Roses, U2’s The Edge, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and more, Grohl said: “This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music.

“What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of ‘why?’ What drives us?’”

Watch the first trailer for What Drives Us below.

A synopsis for the film reads: “What Drives Us is an homage to the moment in every musician’s life when their commitment is tested and their desire to play music for others becomes an almost irrational act of blind faith. The first step to prove to yourself and the world that you belong is to load up your instruments, your talent and your courage, and get in the van to take your music to the world — a true rock and roll rite of passage.

“The documentary is also a tribute to every young kid who dreams of a life playing music. Dave was that kid. As were Ringo Starr, The Edge, Annie Clark, Steven Tyler, Ian Mackaye and everyone in between. The list goes on forever. While they all have stories — outrageous, unbelievable, insane, as well as poignant stories — they all share a common bond.

“At some point, before anyone knew their name, they had an unstoppable drive to share their music with the world. Their passion led them to leave everything behind, throw caution to the wind, and chase their dream.”

Dave Grohl is also set to release a new book titled The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music. Speaking of the project, the singer said: “The joy that I have felt from chronicling these tales is not unlike listening back to a song that I’ve recorded and can’t wait to share with the world.”