Watch the first trailer for new documentary ‘FIRST MOSH AFTER COVID’

A new trailer has been shared for FIRST MOSH AFTER COVID, a new documentary tracking COVID-19‘s impact on the music industry.

The film, which has been created by director Tom Dream, is about “the resilience of the DIY music industry in this country” and is expected to be released later this year.

The new four-minute teaser trailer for the documentary features, among others, IDLES guitarist Lee Kiernan, Wu-Lu, Che Lingo and more. The likes of Sports Team and Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs are also credited with contributions.

In a statement shared alongside the release of the trailer, Dream said he had been working on the film “for the past few months,” adding: “The aim was to bring together a dedicated mosh hunting community to help track down and intercept the first official mosh pit in the UK once Covid restrictions are lifted.”

Watch the trailer below.

The director added that FIRST MOSH AFTER COVID “promises to be more than a film about moshing. It’s a film about the resilience of the DIY music industry in this country; all the bands, fans, photographers, tour managers, roadies, sound engineers and independent venues that make the music industry what it is today in the UK.”

“It’s also a film about what we’ve lost this past year to Covid, and what we’ve been through mentally. The science of human touch, the psychology of crowd behaviour, and the impact of isolation on our mental wellbeing and our creativity. We’ll uncover the power of communal alchemy, social and sonic harmony, and that transcendent feeling in the pit, where for one brief moment, many people make a whole.”

Back in February, news of the government’s proposed roadmap out of lockdown was announced, which plans to allow large-scale events with no social distancing in the UK from June 21.

Today (April 12), record stores across the UK have celebrated reopening for in-person trading as non-essential businesses in England can open to customers once again as part of the third phase of easing lockdown restrictions.