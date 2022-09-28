Watch the first trailer for Phil Spector docuseries ‘SPECTOR’

Showtime and Sky have released the first trailer for SPECTOR, a four-part docuseries diving into the story behind late music producer and convicted murderer Phil Spector.

First announced back in August, the four-part series will predominantly focus on Spector’s involvement in the murder of actress Lana Clarkson, of which he was convicted in 2009. It’ll feature archival footage of Spector himself – a voiceover in the trailer sees him argue that he “had nothing to do with [Clarkson’s] death” – as well as newly recorded interviews with figures close to both him and Clarkson.

“He did not like to be alone – he had abandonment issues,” one voice in the trailer said of Spector’s personality, while another claimed that “Phil Spector enjoyed bringing people to his home and locking them inside”.

An official synopsis for SPECTOR – directed by Sheena M. Joyce and Don Argott, and produced by Janet Ginsburg – claims that “through the lens of this notorious crime and the hysterical media circus that followed, this major four-part documentary series peels back the layers to tell the story both of Clarkson and the man who was convicted of her murder”.

The series will premiere on November 4, airing on Showtime in the US and Sky in the UK; both companies collaborated on its production.

Last year, the BRIT Awards sparked controversy by including Spector on the obituaries section of its website, which replaced the usual In Memoriam section shown during the live awards ceremony. The obituary itself referred to Spector as the “pioneer of the iconic ‘Wall of Sound’, who will equally be remembered for his conviction for murder of the actress Lana Clarkson”.

Spector died last January at age 81, having contracted COVID-19 while serving his prison sentence.