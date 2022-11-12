Watch the first trailer for upcoming Neil Young documentary ‘Harvest Time’

The first trailer for upcoming Neil Young documentary Harvest Time has been shared – check it out below.

Announced last week, Neil Young: Harvest Time features never-before-seen footage that was filmed in northern California, London and Nashville and documents the writing and recording of Young’s classic 1972 album ‘Harvest’.

The film is being released to celebrate the record’s 50th anniversary this year, and will be screened in cinemas on December 1 and be preceded by a personal introduction from Young about the film and album.

Advertisement

Check out the first trailer for the documentary below. The premiere of the film will coincide with the arrival of a special 50th anniversary edition box set of ‘Harvest’, which is set for release on December 2. You can pre-order/pre-save the record here.

“Created between January and September 1971, this docu-film takes viewers on an intimate journey to Young’s Broken Arrow Ranch in Northern California for the ‘Harvest Barn’ sessions, to London for an iconic performance with the London Symphony Orchestra, and to Nashville where the then 20-something Neil Young worked on various tracks of this signature album,” a synopsis for Harvest Time reads.

“Performance and rehearsal content is intertwined into creative storytelling, and includes most of the tracks from ‘Harvest’, including ‘Heart of Gold’, ‘A Man Needs A Maid’, ‘Alabama’ and ‘Old Man’.”

Speaking about Neil Young: Harvest Time, Young said in a statement: “This is a big album for me. 50 years ago, I was 24, maybe 23, and this album made a big difference in my life. I played with some great friends and it’s really cool that this album has lasted so long. I had a great time and now, when I listen to it, I think I was really just lucky to be there.

“I hope you enjoy this story, which is ‘Harvest Time’, and which talks about everything that happened. And now people all around the world can see it at the movies.”

Advertisement

Tickets to screenings of Neil Young: Harvest Time are on sale now here.