Watch the Flaming Lips pay tribute to Daniel Johnston With ‘True Love Will Find You in the End’ cover

Epic.

The Flaming Lips have paid tribute to the late Daniel Johnston by covering his seminal track ‘True Love Will Find You In The End’.

The Wayne Coyne-fronted band delivered the emotional cover during a performance at College Street Music Hall in New Haven, Connecticut. It came only 24 hours after Johnston’s death was confirmed on Tuesday.

The cult lo-fi pioneer who influenced the likes of Kurt Cobain and Tom Waits passed away after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday (September 10).

While mourners have gathered at a Johnston mural in Houston to pay tribute, The National also delivered a rendition of the Johnston classic ‘Devil Town’ from his album ‘1990’ while performing ‘I Am Not In Kansas’ from 2019’s acclaimed ‘I Am Easy To Find‘. Guest vocals were provided by Kate Stables, Hannah Georgas and Kyle Resnick.

Beck, Zola Jesus, Judd Apatow, Elijah Wood, The Mountain Goats and Jack Antonoff were among the many to pay tribute to Johnston.

“I always wanted Danny to feel like his own person, and in control of his own life. Since beginning to work and travel with him in about 2003, we gratefully were able to travel the entire globe for over a decade to get out before the fans,” wrote his brother Dick Johnston.

“He was always, everywhere, warmly received and he at least knew he was well loved. Health issues have plagued us for years, I’m glad for the time we had.”

Johnston lived his life with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. He announced his retirement from live music back in 2017, blaming health issues. Watch footage from his penultimate live show here.