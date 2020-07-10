The Flaming Lips have shared the video for their new single ‘Dinosaurs On The Mountain’ – watch it below.

The clip sees the band performing in their signature giant bubbles, much like they did on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last month, and is the third single to be showcased from their forthcoming album ‘American Head’.

The Flaming Lips previously dropped ‘Flowers of Neptune 6′ from the record, which featured backing vocals from Kacey Musgraves and ‘My Religion Is You’. In the video for the track, frontman Wayne Coyne was seen clutching giant roses next to a prairie bonfire.

Advertisement

Musgraves is also set to appear on two other album tracks, ‘Watching the Lightbugs Glow’ and ‘God and the Policeman’.

‘American Head’ is set for release on September 11, with a number of coloured vinyl and t-shirt packs available to pre-order from the band’s site now.

Pre-orders will receive instant digital downloads of the two singles, as well as new songs ‘You n Me Sellin’ Weed’, ‘Will You Return / When You Come Down’ and ‘Mother Please Don’t Be Sad’. These are not available to stream until the album’s release.

Guitarist Steven Drozd revealed the band were working on a new album in a podcast interview in March, letting slip it would be called ‘American Head’.

Advertisement

It is the band’s second album of 2020, following their collaborative LP with Deap Vally, ‘Deap Lips’. Their last record as The Flaming Lips was 2019’s ‘King’s Mouth’.