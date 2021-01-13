Watch the gothic video for Pale Waves’ new single ‘Easy’

Pale Waves have shared a new single called ‘Easy’ – check out its official video below.

The song follows on from ‘Change’ and ‘She’s My Religion’ in previewing the Manchester band’s forthcoming second album ‘Who Am I?’, which will arrive on February 12 via Dirty Hit.

Premiering on BBC Radio 1 tonight (January 13) as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record In The World, ‘Easy’ started out as a piano ballad, frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie revealed in an interview with Mac.

“I made that decision to change the music because it’s such a positive song within the lyrics; [it’s] about how uplifting love can be overall,” she said, adding that the group then set out to make ‘Easy’ “as feel-good as possible”.

Its gothic visuals find Baron-Gracie sitting in a throne in an abandoned church, before being drenched in the multicoloured light of a stain glass window. Dressed head to toe in black, Pale Waves perform ‘Easy’ amongst foliage and blinking white lights.

Explaining the video, which was directed by James Slater, Baron-Gracie said: “I’m really inspired by the gothic medieval aesthetic and at the time I was thinking of the video I was watching a lot of Tim Burton films whose creativity really inspires me.”

Following on from 2018’s ‘My Mind Makes Noises’, ‘Who Am I?’ will also feature ‘Tomorrow’, which was previewed by the band during their 2019 UK headline tour. Other song titles include ‘Odd Ones Out’, ‘You Don’t Own Me’ and ‘Wish U Were Here’.

A press release states that ‘Who Am I?’ “acts as the Pale Waves manifesto – inspiring inclusivity, self-discovery, and the notion of being whoever the hell you want to be”. The songs’ lyrics deal with Baron-Gracie’s experiences of depression, distraction, and feelings of darkness.

The full tracklist for ‘Who Am I?’ is as follows: