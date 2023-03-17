Watch the heartfelt trailer for Lewis Capaldi’s Netflix documentary ‘How I’m Feeling Now’

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming Lewis Capaldi documentary film, How I’m Feeling Now.

The trailer offers fans an intimate look at the singer’s life behind-the-scenes as he deals with anxiety and the pressure of living up to the world’s idea of success following his debut album.

“I think I’ve never been more insecure in my life than I am now,” he admits in the trailer. “And I think that’s got worse the more successful I’ve got. You get your whole life to write your first album, and a year or six months to write your second. The clock’s ticking.”

The trailer for Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now comes a week after the film was first announced. The documentary is slated for release on Netflix on April 5 worldwide.

Per a press release, the film “captures Capaldi’s defining year, struggling to balance the familiarity of home, normality and all he’s ever known, with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet, gleaning an intimate portrait of his unique character, hopes and fears in his own words.”

Capaldi has recently been on tour in the UK and Europe in support of the album, but was forced to postpone shows in Zurich and Milan earlier this week after being diagnosed with bronchitis.