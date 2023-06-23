Watch The Japanese House and Matty Healy cover Shania Twain’s ‘It Only Hurts When I’m Breathing’

The Japanese House and The 1975‘s Matty Healy have covered Shania Twain’s ‘It Only Hurts When I’m Breathing’ – watch their rendition below.

The stripped-back cover of Twain’s 2004 single taken from her ‘Up!’ album has been reimagined as a folk track on which The Japanese House (Amber Bain) and Healy pluck acoustic guitars gently. Bain sings the song while The 1975 singer supports on guitar.

Additionally, the pair performed their new single ‘Sunshine Baby‘ at the same SiriusXM session. Watch below.

‘Sunshine Baby’ is the third track to be taken from the British singer-songwriter’s forthcoming album, ‘In The End It Always Does’, which is set to arrive June 30 via Dirty Hit.

According to a statement from Bain, the title of the single comes from a pet name that she had for her dog, and the lyrics explore the theme of separation and the moment that a romantic relationship comes to an end.

“Sunshine Baby is my nickname for my dog, and my ex and I always used to lay on the beach together being sunshine babies,” she explained. “The chorus is kind of a submission to the end of our relationship, but singing it in a positive light. There’s a transience in every part of a relationship, and in the circle of everything it comes back around.”

The release is The Japanese House’s second studio album, following on from her 2019 debut ‘Good At Falling’ and 2020 EP ‘Chewing Cotton Wool’. Pre-order the upcoming album here.

Meanwhile, earlier this month The 1975 made headlines during their set at NorthSide Festival in Denmark when Healy kissed a security guard while onstage.

The moment was the latest as part of an unconventional tradition the band have, where the frontman consensually kisses someone on the lips during the song ‘Robbers’. The so-called ‘Robbers kiss’ has been a part of the band’s sets on and off from as early as 2014, when the song itself was released as part of their eponymous debut album.