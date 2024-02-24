Watch The Kid LAROI share a glimpse of his life in ‘Kids Are Growing Up’ documentary trailer

The Kid LAROI has shared the trailer for his upcoming documentary Kids Are Growing Up: A Story About A Kid Named Laroi, showing a glimpse of his life as a pop megastar.

Earlier this week, the Australian singer dropped a preview of his highly-awaited documentary – which will be out next week. According to a press release, it will show LAROI’s rapid rise “from an unknown musician living in Australia to a teenage global superstar selling out his hometown arena in three years.”

Directed by Michael D. Ratner, the film will give fans behind-the-scenes access to the making of his debut album, ‘The First Time’. In the trailer, there is early footage of the young star rapping as a teenager as well as clips from the interviews provided by Post Malone and LAROI himself.

"As much as people are gonna learn about me through this documentary, I think people would learn more if they really paid attention to the music," said LAROI.

At the end, you can hear a snippet of an unreleased song from LAROI.

In the video, LAROI and Justin Bieber did a joint interview about working together on the former’s breakout hit ‘Stay’. The ‘Baby’ singer shared a funny moment between the two: “The first time I ever actually called him, he was in the shower, and I was like, ‘What’s up, dog? You can call me when you’re done showering!’”

The movie will also explore LAROI’s relationship with late rapper Juice WRLD and feature never-before-seen footage of the two. In the trailer, the ‘GO‘ rapper spoke about Juice, saying: “I had an incredible mentor. He taught me a lot about life. He had so much life left to live.”

In an interview with NME in 2020, LAROI spoke about being referred to as Juice WRLD’s protégé. “I love Juice – shout out to my brother, RIP, one of the greatest of all time,” he said. “I’m honoured to be called that and be in the same bracket as that, but respectively Juice is his own artist and I am too”

The ‘F*CK LOVE’ star also said people “need to leave his legacy alone and let him be” and that he felt like “there’s a lot of pressure on [him] being called Juice’s protege.”

Kids Are Growing Up: A Story About A Kid Named Laroi will be released on Amazon Prime on February 29.

In other news, LAROI is scheduled to headline his ‘For The First Time’ UK and European tour this April, kicking off in Stockholm, Sweden on April 4. Fans can find tickets here.