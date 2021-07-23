Watch The Kid LAROI’s video for new song ‘Not Sober’

The Kid LAROI has shared a video for new song ‘Not Sober’ to coincide with the release of new mixtape ‘F*ck Love 3: Over You’, which is out today (July 23).

The new track features guest verses from both Polo G and Stunna Gambino, and arrives alongside a Steven Cannon-directed video that features all three rappers.

Watch the music video for ‘Not Sober’ below:

In addition to ‘Not Sober’, new mixtape ‘F*ck Love 3: Over You’ also includes recent Justin Bieber collaboration ‘Stay’, a track with G Herbo and Lil Durk titled ‘Don’t Leave Me’ and a collaboration with Mustard, closer ‘Still Chose You’.

The seven-track project is the final instalment in a trilogy The Kid LAROI started with his ‘F*ck Love’ mixtape in July of 2020.

The Australian rapper followed the 15-track release in November with a deluxe version titled ‘F*ck Love (Savage)’, which contained seven new tracks including his hit ‘Without You’. That song later got a remix by Miley Cyrus, which they went on to perform together on Saturday Night Live.

Speaking to NME earlier this month, LAROI said he was currently chipping away at his debut full-length album, which he aims to release sometime next year. “I wanna drop the album before I go on tour, like on a big tour,” he said.