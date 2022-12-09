Watch The Killers’ Brandon Flowers perform ‘Like I Used To’ with Sharon Van Etten

Brandon Flowers has teamed up with Sharon Van Etten during her Australia tour.

New footage posted online today (December 9) showed The Killers frontman joining the singer-songwriter onstage at Northcote Theatre in Melbourne, to sing Angel Olsen’s parts on ‘Like I Used To’. You can view their performance below.

Following the collaboration, Van Etten took to Twitter to thank Flowers for his performance.

Advertisement

She wrote: “Thank you, @BrandonFlowers for being such a sincere, humble, beautiful person. Loved singing with you – and @AngelOlsen gave her blessing. Hope to do it again sometime.”

Just went to see Sharon Van Etten and bonus Brandon Flowers came onstage. Epic pic.twitter.com/Zyg0xLQNkk — Dame Carly (@carlyeastman) December 9, 2022

Van Etten recently released new single, ‘Never Gonna Change’, which featured on the deluxe edition of her latest album, ‘We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong’.

The track has been performed a number of times during her tour of Australia so far.

Had such an amazing 2nd show tonight here in Melbourne and the epic Northcote Theatre. Thank you, @BrandonFlowers for being such a sincere , humble , beautiful person. Loved singing with you – and @AngelOlsen gave her blessing. Hope to do it again sometime. X https://t.co/17LriMfIO6 — Sharon Van Etten (@sharonvanetten) December 9, 2022

Advertisement

The Killers meanwhile, today (December 9) announced they will be returning to the UK and Ireland next summer for four shows including headline sets at Reading & Leeds on the weekend of August 25-27. The festivals’ line-up was announced this morning, with the band joined as headliners by Lewis Capaldi, Foals, Billie Eilish, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons.

After those shows, the band will then play two headline gigs, at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre Showgrounds on August 29 and Belfast’s Boucher Road Playing Fields on September 1.

On September 3, the short run of gigs will then conclude with a headline set at Ireland’s Electric Picnic festival.

Tickets for the gigs go on sale at 9am GMT on Monday (December 12). You can buy your tickets here.

See the full list of dates below.

AUGUST 2023

25-27 – Reading & Leeds Festivals

29 – Edinburgh, Royal Highland Centre Showgrounds

SEPTEMBER 2023

1 – Belfast, Boucher Road Playing Fields

3 – Stradbally, Electric Picnic Festival