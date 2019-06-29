Watch The Killers bring out Johnny Marr and Pet Shop Boys during headline Glastonbury performance

"They say never meet your heroes but I think that went over alright."

The Killers said they were going to be bringing out some guests during their headline performance at Glastonbury – now we know who they are.

Speaking to NME earlier in the day, Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci alluded to the fact that they would be bringing out some guests tonight (June 29) but wouldn’t reveal who because they didn’t “want to ruin the surprise.”

Now the set’s over, it’s not a surprise anymore.

Bringing all the guests out at the tail end of their performance for the encore, first up was the Pet Shop Boys. Collaborating on ‘You Were Always On My Mind’, the PSBs then joined The Killers to perform a duet version of ‘Human’.

As the Pet Shop Boys left the stage, Flowers said to the crowd: “They say never meet your heroes but I think that went over alright.”

Like a revolving door of artists, The Killers then opened the stage to Johnny Marr. Jumping straight into a rendition of The Smiths‘ ‘This Charming Man’, the trail blazing guitarist then helped out strumming a few chords on the night’s final song, ‘Mr. Brightside’.

Watch clips from the set below:

The Killers Glastonbury headline setlist:

‘Jenny Was a Friend of Mine’

‘Somebody Told Me’

‘Spaceman’

‘The Way It Was’

‘Shot at the Night’

‘The Man’

‘Smile Like You Mean It’

‘For Reasons Unknown’

‘Human'(Brandon Flowers solo piano intro)

‘Bling (Confession of a King)’

‘Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll’

‘A Dustland Fairytale’

‘Runaways’

‘Read My Mind'(Snippet of “Lean on Me” by… more )

‘All These Things That I’ve Done’

‘When You Were Young’

Encore:

‘You Were Always on My Mind’

(Gwen McCrae cover) (with Pet Shop Boys)

‘Human'(with Pet Shop Boys)

‘This Charming Man'(The Smiths cover) (with Johnny Marr)

‘Mr. Brightside'(with Johnny Marr)

A few days ago, The Killers denied that Liam Gallagher would be joining them onstage for their headline performance at Glastonbury Festival 2019.