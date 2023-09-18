Watch The Killers cover Bruce Springsteen’s ‘I’m On Fire’

The Killers have pulled out a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s ‘I’m On Fire’ during a festival headline set. Check out footage of the moment below.

The event took place over the weekend (September 16), when the Las Vegas rock veterans took to the stage as the Saturday headliners for the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Here, Brandon Flowers and co. celebrated being on Bruce Springsteen’s home turf by surprising fans with their first-ever cover of his 1984 track ‘I’m On Fire’ – taken from his hit album ‘Born In The U.S.A’.

The rendition arrived in the latter half of the 19-song setlist and followed on from The Killers’ single ‘A Dustland Fairytale’ – a track taken from their 2008 album ‘Day & Age’ which was rereleased in 2021 with featured guest vocals from The Boss himself. Check out footage of the moment below.

The headline slot at Sea.Hear.Now was far from the first time that the band have made a nod towards the American rock veteran while on stage. Last year, the members brought the singer out to perform alongside them at Madison Square Garden.

The moment took place as The Killers were playing the second of two nights at the venue in support of their albums ‘Imploding the Mirage’ and ‘Pressure Machine’, and Springsteen came on stage to perform ‘Dustland’, ‘Badlands’ and ‘Born To Run’. They were also joined by his bandmate Jake Clemons, the saxophonist nephew of the late and legendary E Street Band member Clarence Clemons.

As for the band’s slot in New Jersey over the weekend, the frontman paid another nod to the 73-year-old artist later in the evening by joining the Tangiers Blues Band for a cover of ‘The Promised Land’ at the Stone Pony venue. Find a clip of the performance below.

In other news, last month, The Killers took to the stage as one of the headliners for this year’s instalment of Reading & Leeds Festival.

For their set at Little John’s Farm in Reading, the band brought out a variety of classics including ‘Human’ and ‘Somebody Told Me’, and surprised the crowd by bringing a young fan on stage to play the drums on ‘For Reasons Unknown’.

“It’s a fitting showstopper of showmanship to a set that could run as a Vegas residency for the rest of time, but for tonight The Killers were very much ours,” wrote NME in a four-star review of the set. “The ticker-tape and added pomp was the cherry on top, but sometimes all you need is a little bit of ‘Glamorous Indie Rock And Roll’.”

As for Bruce Springsteen, the musician was recently forced to postpone all of his shows for September, as he receives treatment for peptic ulcer disease symptoms.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support,” read the statement announcing the news. “We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.”