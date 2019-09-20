Watch The Killers cover The Cars’ ‘My Best Friend’s Girl’ in tribute to Ric Ocasek

It's a worthy tribute.
The Killers have paid tribute to the late Ric Ocasek by covering The Cars’ ‘My Best Friend’s Girl’.
The Las Vegas band were one of the first to pay their tributes to Ocasek after he died from heart disease earlier this week. Frontman Brandon Flowers described him as “my first king” and penned a lengthy tribute to the late singer.
Last night (September 19) saw The Killers marking his memory as they played their first show since Ocasek’s death.
Performing at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the band stopped midway through ‘All These Things That I’ve Done’ to perform the classic track.
It comes after Brandon Flowers explained how he first fell in love with The Cars when initiating the band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2018.
“The Cars had it all: the looks, the hooks, Beat-romance lyrics, killer choruses, guitar solos that pissed off your parents, dazzling music videos,” said Flowers at the time.
“Not to mention the best song in any movie scene that featured a girl slowly getting out of a pool and taking her top off. That’s right. I’ll take ‘Moving In Stereo’ over the Star Wars theme any day.
“In the ’70s and ’80s they were able to exist in that highly coveted sweet spot where credibility and acclaim meets huge commercial success. Now, I was born in ’81 but I’ve seen Boogie Nights. And, as I understand it, while everybody else was sweating it up on the dance floor in their polyester suits or fighting it out in the punk clubs, these guys cruised in and made you look like you were working too hard.”
On Tuesday, Ocasek’s estranged wife Paulina Porizkova, also confirmed that he was recovering from surgery at the time of his death.