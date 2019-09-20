Watch The Killers cover The Cars’ ‘My Best Friend’s Girl’ in tribute to Ric Ocasek

It's a worthy tribute.

The Killers have paid tribute to the late Ric Ocasek by covering The Cars’ ‘My Best Friend’s Girl’.

The Las Vegas band were one of the first to pay their tributes to Ocasek after he died from heart disease earlier this week. Frontman Brandon Flowers described him as “my first king” and penned a lengthy tribute to the late singer.

Last night (September 19) saw The Killers marking his memory as they played their first show since Ocasek’s death.

Performing at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the band stopped midway through ‘All These Things That I’ve Done’ to perform the classic track.

It comes after Brandon Flowers explained how he first fell in love with The Cars when initiating the band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2018.