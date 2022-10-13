Watch The Killers cover The Smiths’ ‘Please, Please, Please…’ with Johnny Marr

The Killers covered The Smiths‘ ‘Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want’ with Johnny Marr at their show in Washington D.C. last night (October 12) – check out footage below.

Brandon Flowers and co. brought their 2022 North American tour to a close at The Anthem venue, where they treated fans to a career-spanning 23-track set. Marr served as the support act across the dates, and regularly performed on-stage with the Las Vegas band.

During the encore of yesterday’s gig, The Killers invited Marr on-stage to play a joint rendition of The Smiths’ 1984 B-side ‘Please, Please, Please…’, marking the first collaborative outing of the song on the tour.

“This is bittersweet tonight – we got to play 30 dates with the legendary Johnny Marr,” Flowers told the crowd ahead of the laid-back cover. “We’re gonna do two songs.”

Marr also assisted on a live rendition of The Smiths’ classic single ‘This Charming Man’, before The Killers closed out the concert with ‘Mr Brightside’. Check out a selection of fan-shot footage below.

Last month, Marr was joined on-stage by his former Smiths bandmate Andy Rourke while opening for The Killers in New York. Together they played ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ and ‘How Soon Is Now?’.

The following night, The Killers invited Bruce Springsteen to join them for three tracks: ‘Badlands’, ‘A Dustland Fairytale’ and ‘Born To Run’. Lindsay Buckingham joined forces with the group earlier in the tour to perform Fleetwood Mac‘s ‘Go your Own Way’.

The Killers released a single called ‘Boy’ back in August, having premiered it at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid.

Speaking to NME ahead of that set, Brandon Flowers explained how the song was a leftover from 2021’s ‘Pressure Machine’. “There’s an optimism to it,” he said. “It’s in the dust, it’s in the gutter, and it’s looking at the stars. It’s writing in more of a new wave vehicle.”