Watch The Killers cover U2’s ‘Where The Streets Have No Name’

The Killers have covered U2‘s classic ‘Where The Streets Have No Name’ – watch footage below.

Singer Brandon Flowers told the crowd at the band’s concert at Uncasville’s Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Friday (March 17) that they wanted to honour U2 on St Patrick’s Day.

“Do you know why we celebrate St Patrick’s Day?” began Flowers. “We bring with us an Irishman everywhere we go. He’s been doing lights for us for about 17 years, Steven Douglas.” Flowers added, “Where are you at, Steven?” as he tried to spot the lighting designer.

He continued: “But even long before we had met Steven – we all love U2 – and they had the little album called ‘The Joshua Tree‘. We thought, since that’s sort of the common denominator of this band, you know, we all can agree that U2…,” he said, trailing off to walk towards other members of the band. “We’re all agreed upon U2, fellas? [They were important] when we first started.”

Flowers said they were “gonna to do a little tribute to them – Christianity coming to Ireland and U2 singing about unity – here tonight,” before singing over the opening notes of the 1987 track.

The lyrical themes in ‘Where The Streets Have No Name’ centre on religion, identity and unity. U2 singer Bono is reported to have been inspired to base the song on the idea that it’s possible to identify a person’s religion and income based on the street they live in [via Genius].

In other news, The Killers were earlier this month announced as headliners for Bourbon & Beyond festival 2023 alongside Brandi Carlile and Bruno Mars. The four-day event dubbed the “world’s biggest bourbon and music festival” takes place at Louisville’s Highland Festival Grounds in Kentucky from September 14 to September 17.

U2, meanwhile, recently released the album ‘Songs Of Surrender’, which is described as a “reimagining and re-recording” of 40 of their tracks. Read NME‘s three-star review here.