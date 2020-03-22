Watch The Killers debut ‘Caution’ live in Brandon Flowers’ bathroom

The Killers performed the live debut of new single ‘Caution’ last night (March 21) – from singer Brandon Flowers’ bathroom.

The performance came as part of Jimmy Kimmel Live, which, like most US TV chat shows at the moment, is being held behind closed doors.

Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci chatted with Kimmel and performed the new single from Flowers’ bathroom as part of a series of “minilogues” the show is currently hosting.

Advertisement

Watch the performance below. The Killers chat to Kimmel from the 7-minute mark, and the ‘Caution’ performance begins around 11 minutes in.

‘Caution’ is the latest taste of the band’s forthcoming album ‘Imploding The Mirage’. Full details of the album were announced last week – it will land on May 29th.

The band shared a cinematic video for ‘Caution’ on Friday (March 20), which is the first glimpse of a short film made with in collaboration with director Sing Lee.

In an NME review of the song, Mark Beaumont wrote: “Rather than conquer new territories, it builds 50 storeys of sound on its homeland. They’ve been mining retro synth-rock for almost 20 years and here is where the 1980s revival comes of age, finally encompassing everything the 21st Century can throw at it.”

Advertisement

Earlier this week, The Killers postponed the sale of tickets for their upcoming late summer/autumn shows due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sharing a statement on social media, the band said the reason for the tickets not going on sale yet is because “the news is changing every hour around coronavirus,” and that they want their fans “to stay focused on prevention and remaining safe and cautious right now.”

Flowers also recently gave fans a demonstration on how to wash your hands in a bit to combat coronavirus, set to ‘Mr Brightside’.