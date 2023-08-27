Watch The Killers debut new single ‘Your Side Of Town’ at Reading 2023

The Killers have given their latest single ‘Your Side Of Town’ its live debut at Reading 2023 – watch footage of the performance below.

During their headlining set at the festival yesterday (September 26), Brandon Flowers and co. performed ‘Your Sound Of Town’ live for the first time ever. Watch a snippet of the performance below.

"Your Side Of Town" hace su debut en vivo en Inglaterra pic.twitter.com/xA6poiQ0zn — The Killers Fans (@t_hekillersfan) August 26, 2023

Released earlier this week, ‘Your Side of Town’ marks the band’s first single of the year, as well as their first release since last year’s standalone single ‘boy’.

Elsewhere during their set, the band brought a fan on stage to play drums for ‘Reasons Unknown’. The fan, named Ozzy, was holding up a sign, asking to play drums with them, which has now become a tradition during The Killers’ sets.

“We have one large stipulation,” frontman Brandon Flowers asked Ozzy, before letting him on stage. “Let me see your face? I like your sign but where are you from? You’re from the UK. Let the kid up.” According to Flowers, the drummer is from “just outside of Bath”. Ozzy donned a Cristiano Ronaldo jersey and kept the tempo at a slower pace for the band, while Flowers urged him to go faster.

During their set, the band recalled the festival being called “Reading Rock” with frontman Brandon Flowers saying “You know they used to call this Reading Rock?” before adding “We’re turning back the clock tonight. We just happen to be the purveyors of some of the finest rock and roll on earth.”

For their headlining set at Reading, The Killers played:

‘My Own Soul’s Warning’

‘Enterlude’

‘When You Were Young’

‘Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine’

‘Smile Like You Mean It’

‘Shot At The Night’

‘Running Towards A Place’

‘Somebody Told Me’

‘Spaceman’

‘For Reasons Unknown’

‘Your Side Of Town’

‘Runaways’

‘Read My Mind’

‘Caustion’

‘All These Things That I’ve Done’

‘The Man’

‘Human’

‘Mr. Brightside’



