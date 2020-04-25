News Music News

Watch The Killers debut new song ‘Blowback’ and cover Tom Petty’s ‘The Waiting’

Brandon Flowers and co. keep the new music coming...

Will Lavin
The Killers
Brandon Flowers of The Killers. CREDIT: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The Killers have debuted another new song from their forthcoming album ‘Imploding The Mirage’.

The band’s frontman Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. appeared on CBS This Morning today (April 25) for the show’s recurring Saturday Sessions segment. While on the show they took the opportunity to share an unreleased track called ‘Blowback’.

Filmed at Flowers’ Utah home, the pair also performed lead single ‘Caution’ and a cover of Tom Petty’s ‘The Waiting’.

It comes after the band shared new song ‘Dying Breed’ yesterday (April 24), as well as a 30-second snippet of another called ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’.

Watch Flowers and Vannucci Jr. perform the three tracks below:

Earlier this week, The Killers shared new song ‘Fire In Bone’ along with announcing rescheduled UK stadium tour dates for summer 2021.

Speaking to NME, frontman Brandon Flowers said that the new track captures the essence of the new album as a whole, of “tapping into the universe”.

“That’s my take on the unicorn entering the room or lightning striking,” he continued. “I’ve been lucky enough to have that experience a lot in my life. I’m grateful and I’m thankful for it, but it reminded me of the first album, when those moments happened a lot. “It winks at you and you’re hooked. You just want to chase it.”

The Killers will head out on their UK stadium tour across May and June 2021, joined on specific dates by Blossoms, Sam Fender and Manic Street Preachers.

Meanwhile, Brandon Flowers has reflected on how being told Brian Eno didn’t want to work with The Killers “messed him up.”

