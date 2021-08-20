Watch The Killers debut new songs from ‘Pressure Machine’ at New York comeback show

The Killers showcased a host of tracks from their new album ‘Pressure Machine’ at a comeback show in New York last night (August 19).

The Las Vegas band debuted ‘In The Car Outside’ and ‘Sleepwalker’ during their gig at Terminal 5. You can watch fan-shot videos of the band’s performances of both tracks below.

The Killers also played a host of classic hits including ‘Mr. Brightside’, ‘Smile Like You Mean It’ and ‘Human’ along with tracks from their 2020 album ‘Imploding The Mirage’ including ‘Dying Breed’, ‘Blowback’ and ‘Caution’.

The band performed last night’s warm-up show ahead of a concert at Central Park’s Great Lawn tomorrow (August 21) alongside Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon.

The Killers played:

‘Dying Breed’

‘Spaceman’

‘Human’

‘Blowback’

‘Smile Like You Mean It’

‘Run For Cover’

‘A Dustland Fairytale’

‘Runaways’

‘Read My Mind’

‘In The Car Outside’

‘All These Things That I’ve Done’

‘Caution’

‘Mr. Brightside’

‘The Man’

‘Sleepwalker’

‘When You Were Young‘

Meanwhile, the band are poised to score their seventh consecutive UK Number One album with ‘Pressure Machine’ later today (August 20).

Earlier this week it was reported that the band’s latest record is outselling the rest of the top five combined. ‘Hot Fuss‘ (2005), ‘Sam’s Town‘ (2006), ‘Day & Age‘ (2008), ‘Battle Born‘ (2012), ‘Wonderful Wonderful‘ (2017) and last year’s ‘Imploding The Mirage‘ have all reached the UK top spot.

Read the full NME Big Read cover story with The Killers here, where the band open up about childhood trauma, meeting Bruce Springsteen, collaborating with Phoebe Bridgers on the track ‘Runaway Horses’, Flowers’ past run-in with Richard Dawkins, and how all four band members are set to reunite for a “heavier” sounding new album.