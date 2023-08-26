Watch The Killers invite fan to play drums with them at Reading 2023

The Killers brought a fan on stage to play drums with them during their Reading Festival 2023 set. Watch clips for the moment below.

The fan, named Ozzy, was holding up a sign, asking to play drums with them, which has no become a tradition during The Killers set.

“We have one large stipulation,” frontman Brandon Flowers asked Ozzy, before letting him on stage. “Let me see your face? I like your sign but where are you from? You’re from the UK. Let the kid up.” According to Flowers, the drummer is from “just outside of Bath”. Ozzy donned a Cristiano Ronaldo jersey and kept the tempo at a slower pace for the band, while Flowers urged him to go faster.

“Go faster,” Flowers said, before joking, “More cocaine than marijuana”. The crowd approved of the moment, chanting Ozzy’s name as he left the stage.

my new favourite drummer is that lad that’s just been up with the killers unreal like — amy ⚭ (@amyinlothian) August 26, 2023

Earlier this month (August 16), the band issued an apology after inviting a Russian fan onstage to play drums during a concert in Georgia. There has been a long history of tension between Georgia and Russia, after the latter invaded the country in 2008.

The Killers wrote in a statement: “Good people of Georgia, it was never our intention to offend anyone! We have a longstanding tradition of inviting people to play drums and it seemed from the stage that the initial response from the crowd indicated that they were okay with tonight’s audience participation member coming onstage with us.

“We recognize that a comment, meant to suggest that all of the Killers’ audience and fans are ‘brothers and sisters’ could be misconstrued. We did not mean to upset anyone and we apologize. We stand with you and hope to return soon.”

The Killers are set to headline Leeds Festival tomorrow (August 27).

Check back at NME here for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Reading & Leeds 2023.