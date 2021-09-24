The Killers took to the rooftop of the Rockefeller Plaza in New York last night (September 23) to perform ‘Dying Breed’.

Brandon Flowers and co. performed the track from their 2019 album ‘Imploding The Mirage‘ for a TV audience as part of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. You can view the performance below.

It comes after the Las Vegas band brought new album ‘Pressure Machine‘ to James Corden’s Late Late Show earlier this month, where they performed ‘In Another Life’.

That appearance was their first TV performance for the new record, which came out in August.

The band had first debuted songs from ‘Pressure Machine’ at an intimate comeback show in New York City last month.

It was released on August 13, and went on to become the band’s seventh UK Number One album.

In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “The past year has allowed many big names the times to complete long-held fantasies (Paul McCatney’s ‘III’) or push creative talents to their brink (Charli XCX’s ‘How I’m Feeling Now’), now ‘Pressure Machine’ joins them; not only is it a project we we may never have heard otherwise, but a deeply satisfying entry into their catalogue.

“It’s a homecoming of discreet intentions, not the pompous heroes return they’re likely used to – the modesty and subtlety suits them.”

The Killers also recently performed an impromptu jam session backstage at the recent NYC Homecoming Concert, which was cancelled due to a hurricane warning.

The event, which was set to take place on August 21 in New York’s Central Park, hosted up to 60,000 concertgoers (all vaccinated, as per its entry requirements) before it was shut down.