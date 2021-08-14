Watch The Killers perform ‘Runaway Horses’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

The Killers have performed ‘Runaway Horse’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live! You can watch it below.

The song is taken from their latest album, ‘Pressure Machine’ which was released yesterday (August 13).

Reviewing the album, NME said: “The past year has allowed many big names the times to complete long-held fantasies (Paul McCatney’s ‘III’) or push creative talents to their brink (Charli XCX’s ‘How I’m Feeling Now’), now ‘Pressure Machine’ joins them; not only is it a project we we may never have heard otherwise, but a deeply satisfying entry into their catalogue.

“It’s a homecoming of discreet intentions, not the pompous heroes return they’re likely used to – the modesty and subtlety suits them.”

You can watch the full performance here:

Speaking to NME, the group revealed that but they’re already at work on a “heavier” new record – and that the album is likely to feature all four members.

The band’s previous record ‘Imploding The Mirage‘ came out last year and saw guitarist Dave Keuning sit out the recording sessions to enjoy some time at home at San Diego instead.

Keuning returned for ‘Pressure Machine’ while bassist Mark Stoermer was absent due to caution around the COVID pandemic, with the rest of the band wishing to rush through the recording process without “overthinking it”.

However, for their next album, it seems that The Killers might all return together for the first time since 2017’s ‘Wonderful Wonderful’.

“I’m just supposing here, but I think the whole COVID thing made people realise how good they have it,” drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr told NME for this week’s Big Read cover story.

“There have been some really kind remarks that I’ve never heard from the guys before that made saying, ‘Hey, I don’t want to not be on a record any more – so let’s do this’. We’re very sobered up from the experience of being locked away. I do think that all four of us are going to be on this next record. We’ve already started messing around a bit, so that’s good.”

Vannucci, meanwhile, added that he was expecting something “a bit heavier and more clench-fisted” than ‘Pressure Machine’, adding: “We were messing around on the stage for a virtual show the other month and it felt like there was this rock n’ roll thing happening. I could see us going in that direction: something a bit more energised.”

Read the full NME Big Read cover story with The Killers here, where the band also open up about returning to Flowers’ childhood hometown of Nephi, childhood trauma, drug problems across America, meeting Bruce Springsteen and collaborating with Phoebe Bridgers on the track ‘Runaway Horses‘.