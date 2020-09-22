Watch The Killers play ‘Mr Brightside’ to christen Las Vegas Raiders’ first NFL game

The Killers played ‘Mr Brightside’ on a rooftop above the Las Vegas strip for US television last night – watch the performance below.

The show was broadcast on the Monday Night Football programme, and came as the Las Vegas Raiders played their first NFL game in their new home.

The Raiders, previously based in Oakland, California, beat the New Orleans Saints in their first home game at the Allegiant Stadium.

Advertisement

“It’s our pleasure to welcome the Raiders to fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada,” Killers frontman Brandon Flowers said before the performance, which was broadcast at half time of the game. “I think we have just the song for the occasion.”

Watch The Killers play ‘Mr Brightside’ on Monday Night Football below.

The band also recently played on a Las Vegas rooftop as part of Radio 2’s ‘Live At Home’ festival this month.

The band, who recently released their new album ‘Imploding The Mirage’, appeared from the roof of Caesars Palace in their native Vegas during the festival, which was hosted as a virtual replacement for the radio station’s Proms In The Park and Live in Hyde Park series’, which were both cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Advertisement

In a five-star review of new album ‘Imploding The Mirage’, NME said: “In continuing ‘Wonderful Wonderful”s atmospheric experimentation with canyon rock enormity, The Killers have made another dazzling statement of ultra-modern pomp, and one arguably even more in step with new generations of alt-rock. It’s a musical DeLorean: rooted in mainstream Americana but speeding into adventurous horizons.”

The band recently appeared on the cover of NME for a Big Read interview, in which frontman Brandon Flowers discussed the death of George Floyd and systematic racism in the Unites States, as well as the internal investigation the band held after recent allegations made against their road crew.