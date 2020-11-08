Watch The Kills play ‘Raise Me’ from their home studio on ‘James Corden’

The Kills brought their recent unheard demo ‘Raise Me’ to The Late Late Show With James Corden this week – watch the clip below.

The performance came ahead of the release of the band’s upcoming rarities collection ‘Little Bastards’.

Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince played the track from their home studio for the appearance. Watch their version of ‘Raise Me’ below.

‘Raise Me’ dates back to the time of the group’s third album ‘Midnight Boom’ (released in 2008).

The rest of the new rarities collection ‘Little Bastards’ contains cuts dating back to The Kills’ very first 7″ singles in 2002, and includes live sessions, B-sides and other rarities. The songs have been remastered and will be released on CD, double vinyl and digitally.

Earlier this year, Mosshart shared a pair of solo tracks: ‘Rise’ and ‘It Ain’t Water’. Upon the release of the latter, the singer revealed to NME that she and Jamie Hince had been working on The Kills’ next full-length during lockdown.

“We’ve just been writing and demoing and stuff, so we’ve got about three or four tracks that we’re really into,” she explained. “And then a tonne of other ones that are just in rotation that we’re working on. They sound different, but everyone will probably think they sound like us.”

‘Little Bastards’ will come out on December 11 via Domino.