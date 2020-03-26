Watch The Knack reimagine ‘My Sharona’ as ‘Bye, Corona’

Members of The Knack have repurposed their 1979 hit ‘My Sharona’ as a coronavirus pandemic anthem ‘Bye, Corona’.

In a video uploaded to YouTube yesterday (March 25), lead guitarist Berton Averre said: “Some people have asked whether we were going to get around to doing our own ‘Sharona’ corona parody song, because apparently, there aren’t enough of them.”

“Sadly, our lead singer is no longer with us and trust me, you don’t want to hear me croak it out,” he said. Frontman Doug Fieger died in 2010 after a battle with cancer.

In the clip Averre decides to provide fans with a close-up instruction video on how to play the track’s guitar solo instead of “croaking” the song out.

After delivering the solo, bassist Prescott Niles joins him virtually for the chorus, together singing: “Bye, Corona!”

Recent digital streaming royalties for ‘My Sharona’ will be donated to Music Heath Alliance, the band added.

In other news, Neil Diamond has performed a new version of ‘Sweet Caroline’ in which he gives fans informative advice about fighting coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has reworked Oasis classics ‘Wonderwall’, ‘Supersonic’ and ‘Champagne Supernova’ as ‘Wonderwash’, ‘Soapersonic’ and ‘Champagne Soapernova’ while washing his hands in a bid to convince his fans to follow suit.

The Killers’ Brandon Flowers has also posted a clip of himself washed his hands while singing ‘Mr Brightside’.