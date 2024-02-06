Watch The Last Dinner Party cover Troye Sivan’s ‘One Of Your Girls’ in the Radio 1 Live Lounge

The Last Dinner Party performed a cover of Troye Sivan‘s ‘One Of Your Girls’ while making their debut appearance in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge today (February 6). Watch below.

The London band put a haunting, baroque-pop spin on Sivan’s 2023 single for the station this afternoon after delivering a radio-friendly live version of their debut track ‘Nothing Matters’.

Explaining the choice of cover, frontwoman Abigal Morris said that the group’s bassist Georgia Davies “has an affinity with Troye Sivan”.

Davies added: “I’m Australian as well so I grew up watching Troye Sivan, and it’s really cool to see a fellow Aussie succeed in the music game as well. I just think he’s wicked, I love him.”

Following the session, The Last Dinner Party told Radio 1 how their debut album ‘Prelude To Ecstacy’ sees them “indulging in the extremes of emotion and sound”, adding: “It’s just a little feast.”

You can listen to the full Live Lounge set and interview here, and watch the band perform ‘One Of Your Girls’ and ‘Nothing Matters’ below.

The Last Dinner Party’s Live Lounge debut comes after they were crowned the winners of the BBC Sound Of 2024 poll last month. In late 2023, the group won the BRITs Rising Star award supported by BBC Radio 1.

In a four-star review of ‘Prelude To Ecstacy’ – which was released last Friday (February 2) – NME described the album as “flamboyant, fun and totally distinct”, adding that it is full of “fantastic songs”.

The night before the record arrived, The Last Dinner Party played a headline show at the Roundhouse in Camden Town, London. Currently, the band are on a run of UK record store dates.

They’re set to embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour in September following scheduled gigs in Europe and North America. You can find any remaining tickets for the UK/Ireland concerts here.

Additionally, The Last Dinner Party will make appearances at Reading & Leeds, TRNSMT, Coachella, Primavera Sound and Rock Werchter in 2024.