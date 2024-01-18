Watch The Last Dinner Party make their US TV debut with blistering performance

The Last Dinner Party made their debut appearance on US TV last night (January 17) – watch them perform ‘Nothing Matters’ below.

The London band delivered a blistering live rendition of their 2023 debut single during yesterday’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on CBS.

Ahead of the taping, The Last Dinner Party posted a behind-the-scenes image of themselves posing at Colbert’s desk in the studio. “GOOD EVENING AMERICA,” the group wrote as the caption.

They also donned some Late Show-branded baseball caps in a later upload on Instagram Stories, writing: “Thanks for having us king @stephencolbert.”

The host introduced TLDP by shouting out their recent BRITs Rising Star win and holding up a vinyl edition of their upcoming debut album, ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’ (out February 2). Tune in here:

Additionally, The Last Dinner Party’s first studio record will contain the singles ‘Sinner’, ‘My Lady Of Mercy’, ‘On Your Side’ and ‘Caesar On A TV Screen’. NME recently included the LP in its ‘most anticipated album releases of 2024’ list.

‘Nothing Matters’, meanwhile, came in at Number Five on NME‘s ’50 best songs of 2023’ feature last month.

Following their BRITs Rising Star win, The Last Dinner Party are set to perform a special show as part of BRITs Week in March. The one-off gig series will take place in aid of War Child.

Earlier this month, the band were crowned the winners of BBC Radio 1’s Sound Of 2024 poll.

The Last Dinner Party will play a headline show at London’s Roundhouse on the eve of their debut album’s release (February 1). The group previously teased that the gig “could be historical”. You can find any remaining tickets here.

They’ll then head out for a series of UK record store dates before embarking on a European tour. TLDP will also make appearances at Primavera Sound, Rock Werchter, TRNSMT and Coachella in 2024.