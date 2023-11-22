Watch The Last Dinner Party’s Abigail Morris join Lucia & The Best Boys on stage in London

Abigail Morris of The Last Dinner Party joined Lucia & The Best Boys on stage in London last night (November 21). Check out footage of the moment above.

The moment took place last night during the latest show of Lucia & The Best Boys ongoing tour, when fans were caught off guard as the Scottish singer brought out The Last Dinner Party member during the show at Lafayette.

The two have had a long-running friendship over the years, and Morris joined Lucia & The Best Boys for a rendition of the latter’s song ‘So Sweet I Could Die’.

Released earlier this year, the track was one of the new songs featured on Lucia & The Boy’s latest studio album, ‘Burning Castles’, and recalls the emotional whiplash that comes with unhealthy love and toxic relationships.

The show at Lafayette in London last night came as part of Lucia & The Best Boys’ ongoing headline tour to celebrate the new album. The live shows kicked off on October 1 with a string of in-store performances in cities including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Kingston-Upon-Thames.

From there the full headline tour kicked off earlier this month and is set to see Lucia Fairfull and co. perform tonight in Leeds’ Hyde Park Book Club, before wrapping up with a final slot at SWG3 in Glasgow tomorrow (November 23).

Speaking about the inspiration behind the new LP earlier this year, the band said that the album was one that “has been bubbling under the surface for a long time”. The singer also added: “It’s a build-up of everything that I’ve experienced as a woman over the past seven years… Some of which I’ve written about in the past, but now I’m older, have a completely different, clearer understanding of and want to reword or rephrase. It’s also about the confidence that I’ve found over that time.”

As for The Last Dinner Party, earlier this month the indie band announced a European headline tour.

Kicking off next year, the NME 100 alumni are set to hit the road in early 2024 in support of their debut album ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’, which is out on February 2.

Additionally, as shared last month, The Last Dinner Party will play a sold-out headline show at the Roundhouse in London on the eve of their album’s release (February 1). The members previously teased that the gig “could be historical”.