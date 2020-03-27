The Libertines‘ Carl Barat has provided some alternative entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic by reading Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea to fans.

In the new video, Barat reads from the classic adventure novel while sporting a smoking jacket and tackling a variety of accents throughout the 25-minute clip.

It’s the first offering from the new Krakenory series, which sees famous faces team up with Kraken Rum to read excerpts from maritime classics.

Inspired by classic BBC television series Jackanory, future episodes will feature passages from tales including Herman Merville’s Moby Dick.

“We’re living in strange, uncertain times, and until we return to normality, we need to find interesting, ways to keep ourselves amused,” said Barat.

“And if listening to my dulcet tones reading from 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea helps you escape, even for 25 minutes or so, then pull up a pew, make yourself a cocktail and embark on a voyage into the unknown.”

Each episode will also come accompanied by a unique cocktail, with fans invited to create their own drink before sitting down to hear a classic story.

Barat’s involvement comes as The Libertines continue work on the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth’.

Speaking backstage at the NME Awards 2020, Barat said: “We’re making music. We’re making lots of music, but I’ve been busy.”

Barat explained that progress on the album’s follow-up has been somewhat hampered by work on The Albion Rooms, the band’s HQ and hotel that opened its bar and recording studio last summer.

“We’ve got a studio, a record label, two bars, a hotel, and an industry. I’ve been working hard on it, but now it’s time to get in there and make a record,” he said.

Last week, The Libertines also backed a new campaign to buy virtual drinks as a way of donating to independent venues that have been severely impacted by the spread of coronavirus.

While the cheapest drinks start at £2, those that spend upwards of £20 – a round of virtual drinks – will be entered into a draw to win prizes such as gig tickets, festival tickets, bar tabs and studio time for bands.

Supporting the campaign, The Libertines wrote: “Everyone deserves a little drinky now and then. This is an amazing way to help local and independent issues.”